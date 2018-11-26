Pop star Mya has claimed that women are ''divided'' in the entertainment industry.
The 39-year-old singer - whose real name is Mya Harrison - recorded the 2001 hit single 'Lady Marmalade' alongside Christina Aguilera, LIL' KIM, and Pink, and has now called on women in the music business to be more supportive of each other.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia, Mya explained: ''I have felt the change - I see a lot of men that have been able to work together to create great things.
''In the entertainment industry women are very divided. I am glad it is happening. When women work together, magic happens.''
Mya hailed the 'Lady Marmalade' collaboration as an ''amazing'' example of female stars working together.
She said: ''The 'Lady Marmalade' collaboration with Pink and Christina and the girls, that was really amazing. We succeeded. That is an example of when women come together.''
Despite this, Pink previously admitted that she and Christina feuded prior to becoming friends in the 2000s.
The American star confessed that the bad blood between them was due to their egos.
She said: ''We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha. I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal.
''We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new.''
Pink admitted that, at the time, she didn't understand the importance of supporting other women within the industry.
She explained: ''You have to learn - women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground.''
