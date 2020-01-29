Shazam is recognising a new My Chemical Romance song.

The music platform - which is owned by Apple Music - has started telling users that the orchestral soundtrack to the band's recent announcement video for their UK shows can be confirmed as an except from 'An Offering'.

While the app previously indicating there were no matches for the song, it appears now there could be a full release on the way after Shazam has started recognising the atmospheric tune.

The band - who announced their long awaited comeback in October after a six year break - are yet to official confirm any new material.

However, a new video on Instagram has teased something special at 16.35 GMT on the group's official YouTube channel, with a clip showing a mysterious hooded figure getting dressed, lighting candles and using an Ouija Board in a pentagram.

The possibility of new music and the social media tease comes after the band - comprised of Gerad Way, his brother Mikey, Ray Toro and Frank Iero - confirmed a third show at the Milton Keynes Stadium after the first two dates sold out.

My Chemical Romance will headline the venue on June 18, 20 and 21 this summer, and they previously thanked their fans for the overwhelming support.

Announcing the second show on Instagram, they wrote: ''This is incredible. Thank you all so much.''

The 'Teenagers' rockers also have a number of international gigs confirmed, including stops in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

As per the emo legend's agency Paradigm, their sold out reunion gig in Los Angeles in December grossed $1,451,745 - a record for the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall venue.

The group secretly reunited in 2017, before announcing to fans their big reunion in October.

They tweeted in December: ''In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen. A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we're ready to show you what we've learned. See you soon.''