My Chemical Romance will be supported by Thursday at their comeback gig in Los Angeles on December 20.

The American rock band recently announced plans to return to the stage following an extended hiatus, and they've now confirmed they'll be supported by the emo pioneers at Los Angeles' Shrine Expo Hall next month.

The group - which consists of lead vocalist Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way - announced the news via Instagram, writing: ''We are crazy excited to have our dear friends @thursdayband as a special guest at the Shrine Show. (sic)''

The upcoming show will mark the band's first performance together since 2012, and comes almost a decade after their last album, 'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys', which was released in 2010.

The band also recently announced four gigs for next year, confirming they will be taking their comeback overseas in March.

They will headline Download Festival Australia in Melbourne and Sydney on March 20 and 21 respectively, alongside the likes of Deftones and Jimmy Eat World.

From there, they will fly to New Zealand to play at The Outer Fields at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland on March 25, along with special guests Jimmy Eat World, Midnight Youth, and Miss June.

The final announced date will be a headline slot at Download Japan on March 29, where other artists performing include The Offspring and Evanescence.