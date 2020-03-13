My Chemical Romance have postponed their Australia and New Zealand shows.

The 'Welcome To The Black Parade' rockers have announced they are delaying more tour dates due to the ''current global situation'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the band said: ''To our dearest friends - It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand.

''We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation.

''We apologise to our fans, but please know that we didn't come to this decision lightly.

''Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being with you all again as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be good to each other.''

The group - made up of Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro - were due to perform at Download Festival in Melbourne (March 21) and Sydney (March 22), with a New Zealand date set for The Outer Fields at Western Springs on March 25.

MCR's announcement comes after they postponed their Japanese tour - including their own headline gig, as well as at the Download and Dirty Honey festivals in the Far East - due to the outbreak.

They commented: ''The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice.

''We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back. Somehow, word got out before we could do that.

''However, please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over.''