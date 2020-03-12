My Chemical Romance have postponed their Japanese tour.

The 'Teenagers' hitmakers had been due to perform their own headline gig, as well as at the Download and Dirty Honey festivals in the Far East at the end of this month but they've now agreed to withdraw from the shows ''for the safety of the public'' due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The band released their statement after an unverified post circulated on Twitter claiming the gigs had been cancelled, and the group admitted they had initially wanted to hold off making an announcement until they had confirmed new dates for the concerts but were unable to do so.

They wrote: ''The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice.

''We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back. Somehow, word got out before we could do that.

''However, please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over.

''Take good care and we hope to see you all as soon as possible. Please be good to each other. My Chemical Romance.

At present, the Australian leg of Download Festival is currently still set to go ahead on March 20 and 21 in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

MCR also have a number of gigs scheduled in the US and Europe until October this year, which are currently still scheduled to take place as planned.