My Chemical Romance's comeback show sold out in minutes.

The 'Teenagers' hitmakers - comprised of brothers Gerard and Mikey Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and James Dewees - announced plans to return to the stage together for the first time in seven years earlier this week, and after tickets for their one-off Los Angeles show went on sale on Friday (01.11.19), they were all gone almost immediately.

The band - who split in 2013 - are set to play Los Angeles' Shrine Expo Hall on December 20, and it looks as though they'll be playing to a sold-out crowd, as hundreds of fans flocked to social media to express their sadness at being unable to attend after tickets were snapped up in just two minutes.

The show will mark their first performance together since 2012, and comes almost a decade after their last album, 'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys', which was released in 2010.

Meanwhile, frontman Gerard ruled out the prospect of getting back together in an interview earlier this year.

He said: ''We definitely get offers regularly to reunite - it's a constant thing...It's flattering, it's really nice of people ... I miss playing with the guys, but I don't think so.''

Gerard, 42, admitted one of the reasons why the 'Na Na Na' musicians split up was because they stopped having ''fun'' and felt under a lot of pressure while making their last album.

He said: ''When things start to succeed and go really well ... that's when a lot of people start to have an opinion and that's when you run into struggle ... everybody had a f***ing opinion about what MCR should be. So it made it difficult to figure out what direction to take next. You get caught up in this trap of 'Is it ever gonna be good enough?'

''It wasn't fun to make stuff any more. I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine.''