My Chemical Romance announced a second date in Milton Keynes after tickets sold out in seconds.

The 'Helena' rockers - comprised of Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way - will now also play the Stadium MK in England on June 21, as well as the night before, due to the overwhelming demand for their first UK show since 2011.

Responding to the rapid ticket sales, the band announced on Twitter: ''This is incredible. Thank you all so much.

''We have announced a second show.

#MCRMK.''

The second date has also sold out.

The 'Teenagers' rockers also have a number of international gigs confirmed, including stops in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

As per the emo legend's agency Paradigm, their sold out reunion gig in Los Angeles in December grossed $1,451,745 - a record for the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall venue.

The band recently admitted they've been blown away by the response to their comeback.

Just days after the initial announcement, they wrote: ''It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR (sic).''

The group secretly reunited in 2017, before announcing to fans their big reunion in October.

They tweeted in December: ''In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen. A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we're ready to show you what we've learned. See you soon.''