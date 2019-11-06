My Chemical Romance have confirmed four gigs for next year.

The 'Teenagers' band - who split back in 2013 and haven't played a show in seven years - announced last week they will be getting back together for an intimate gig at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20, and have now revealed they will be taking their comeback overseas in March.

The band - which features Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way - will headline Download Festival Australia in Melbourne and Sydney on March 20 and 21 respectively alongside the likes of Deftones and Jimmy Eat World.

From there, they will fly to New Zealand to play at The Outer Fields at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland on March 25, along with special guests Jimmy Eat World, Midnight Youth, and Miss June.

The final announced date will be a headline slot at Download Japan on March 29, where other artists performing include The Offspring and Evanescence.

After the group's Los Angeles gig sold out within minutes of going on sale last week, the 'Welcome to the Black Parade' hitmakers admitted they hadn't expected such a response.

They wrote on Twitter: ''It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR. (sic)''

The upcoming show will mark the band's first performance together since 2012, and comes almost a decade after their last album, 'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys', which was released in 2010.

However, earlier this year, frontman Gerard ruled out the prospect of getting back together with his bandmates.

At the time, he explained: ''We definitely get offers regularly to reunite - it's a constant thing ... It's flattering, it's really nice of people ... I miss playing with the guys, but I don't think so.''