My Chemical Romance will play Milton Keynes on June 20.

Gerard Way and co delighted fans by reuniting for a concert in Los Angeles in December, six years after they went their separate ways.

And the 'Black Parade' hitmakers recently set tongues wagging about their plans for their fans this side of the pond by posting the Union Jack flag emoji and a spooky figure on their social media accounts, and later shared a video with the flag and the month of June spelled out in the Theban alphabet.

Now, the 'Helena' rockers - completed by Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way - have announced they will play the MK Stadium in England, for what will be their first UK show since 2011.

The 'I'm Not Okay' rockers also appeared to tease a clip of a new song, which is seemingly called 'An Offering', in the video clip to announce the show.

The promo sees a hooded figure walk through a woods and it ends with him jabbing a dagger into the ground.

The post is simply captioned: ''An Offering...''

The 'Teenagers' rockers also have a number of international gigs confirmed, including stops in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, as per the emo legend's agency Paradigm, their sold out reunion gig in Los Angeles in December grossed $1,451,745 - a record for the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall venue.

The band admitted they've been blown away by the response to their comeback.

Just days after the initial announcement, they wrote: ''It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR (sic).''

The group secretly reunited in 2017, before announcing to fans their big reunion in October.

They tweeted in December: ''In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen. A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we're ready to show you what we've learned. See you soon.''