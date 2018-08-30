Muse will release their new album 'Simulation Theory' on November 9.

The British rock trio - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - have unveiled the impressive sci-fi-themed artwork for their hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'Drones' LP, which is the masterpiece of digital artist Kyle Lambert, whose portfolio includes work on 'Stranger Things' and 'Jurassic Park'.

The 'Plug in Baby' hitmakers are also set to announce a tour as a press release states that fans that pre-order the record through the band's official website, ''will get early access to tickets for Muse's 2019 tour''.

The album details come after frontman Matt teased the epic guitar solo on the track 'The Dark Side', which is now available to download with all pre-orders.

The 40-year-old rocker gave fans a preview of the song by sharing a video of himself recording the stringed instrument part in his garage on Tuesday (28.08.18)

Matt captioned the Instagram clip of him slaying the instrument: ''The Dark Side guitar solo. Make your own accompaniment! #musethedarkside #guitarsolo #inthegarage (sic)''

The song teaser followed the release of futuristic single 'Something Human'

Matt and co accompanied the cinematic track with an impressive action-packed music video, which sees the frontman speed around in a fast car being chased by drummer Dominic Howard and bass guitarist Chris Wolstenholme, and is based on the Tyler Posey-starring supernatural drama series 'Teen Wolf'.

'Something Human' - which was co-produced by the 'Plug in Baby' hitmakers themselves, Rich Costey and mixed by Mark 'Spike' Stent - addresses the need to reset and re-engage with our human emotions.

Matt said previously: ''Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, 'Teen Wolf' is cool.''

So far Muse have released 'Dig Down', 'Thought Contagion' and 'Something Human' from the new record.