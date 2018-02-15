Muse have promised fans their next tour will be unlike anything they've witnessed before.

The British rockers were crowned Best Festival Headliner at the NME Awards on Wednesday night (14.02.18), and getting fans hyped for their return to the stage, frontman Matt Bellamy they are experimenting with some ''cutting edge'' technology to pull of an impressive production.

Speaking on the red carpet, the 'Plug In Baby' hitmaker said: ''We're going to come up with something that no one's ever seen before. We're always interested in the latest technology and what's cutting edge, so we're always thinking of the new thing that nobody's ever used before in a concert.

''And we found something and we're going to use that.''

Speaking about their next single 'Thought Contagion' and when fans can expect their record, the follow-up to 2015's 'Drones', he added: ''We've been working on a lot of new music. We're going to release more new songs this year, working towards an album which will come out some time soon.''

'Thought Contagion' will be the first new material released by the band since their one-off single 'Dig Down' in May last year.

Previously, frontman Matt revealed they were planning to put out ''at least another three songs'' ahead of their eighth studio album.

He said: ''The good thing is we're gonna put out songs like 'Dig Down' ahead of the album. We're going to put out at least another three songs ... or even more ahead of the next album coming out.

''People are going to see into the creative process as we're writing and recording the songs, and we're going to put them out quite soon after.

''Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.''