Muse have teased that a new single is ''coming soon'' in a cryptic video post.

The rock band - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - have been teasing new music for months now but it looks like the end is finally in sight as they have shared some footage of them shooting a music video for a mystery song.

The 'Uprising' hitmakers shared the clip on all of their social media accounts on Monday night (08.05.17).

Last month frontman Matt, 38, uploaded a video on his Instagram account of him with a guitar swung around his neck offering up feedback to producers after listening back to the track.

He accompanied it with the caption: ''Back in the studio. New song coming soon...''

As well as a new song on the way, the trio are set for a busy summer as they've been confirmed to top the bill at this year's Reading & Leeds, which take place between August 25 and August 27, for the first time since their gig at the festivals in 2011.

The 'Dead Inside' rockers have teased that they will share more about their ''plans'', which could mean they expand on their rumoured idea to levitate off magnetics on stage, closer to the time but are currently remaining tight-lipped on their show.

Organiser Melvin Benn said last year when the announcement was made: ''I'm thrilled to be able to announce Muse as the first headliner for Reading and Leeds 2017. Their incredible live show promises to be an unforgettable performance - we have so much more to announce and I can't wait to reveal the rest of the line up.''

Meanwhile, they are also gearing up for a joint headline tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars with support from PVRIS this summer.

The latter recently said they thought it was ''a joke'' when they found out they were chosen for the job.

The 'Heaven' hitmakers couldn't believe their luck when they had a conference call with their team, who told them they have been invited to join the two massive rock bands for their shows this summer, and ''freaked out'' afterwards.

Asked how it come about, frontwoman Lynn Gunn exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''They asked us. We didn't even submit for it or anything. We got the offer and thought, 'This is a joke'.''

Guitarist Alex Babinski added: ''We had a conference call with our management and we all freaked out.''