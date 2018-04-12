Muse will ''probably'' put out their eighth record this year.

Frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dom Howard have teased fans about their plans for 2018, which includes playing a handful of shows, and working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Drones'.

Speaking in a video posted on the band's Twitter account on Wednesday night (11.04.18), the 'Plug In Baby' hitmakers said: ''So our plans for 2018 is to make a few songs, probably a new album as well, put out a couple of singles, and we'll do like five or six shows...

''Some big festivals in the US that we've never done before. We're excited to play Bonnaroo for the first time, Bottlerock in Nappa Valley and Carolina Rebellion.''

The British stars dropped the lead single 'Thought Contagion' earlier this year.

Matt previously said the group are only performing a handful of gigs this year because they're concentrating on their album.

He shared: ''That's our goal, that's our intention, that's what we're born to do ... get out there and blow minds. That's it. That's what we do.

''We're not touring yet for a while, we're only doing like four shows this year to keep ourselves energised whilst making the album, but they're not in the UK unfortunately, they're in other places.

''Next year we're gonna come to the UK. We've got some cool, crazy ideas.''

Meanwhile, the musician said they've been experimenting with some ''cutting edge'' technology to pull off an impressive production for their next tour.

He said: ''We're going to come up with something that no one's ever seen before. We're always interested in the latest technology and what's cutting edge, so we're always thinking of the new thing that nobody's ever used before in a concert.

''And we found something and we're going to use that.''