Muse's classic single 'Plug In Baby' was inspired by an Argos catalogue.

Frontman Matt Bellamy has opened up about the origins of the track, which appears on their 'Origin Of Symmetry' album, revealing that the song title stems from something they read in the pages of the British retailer's catalogue.

Speaking to Absolute Radio, Matt told radio host Dave Berry: ''We got the name for the song 'Plug in Baby' from an Argos catalogue.

''This was back in the late 90s or 2000s. It was like a baby monitor and it was called a 'Plug in Baby'. We saw that, we thought that's a great song name, let's just use that.''

Matt previously discussed the meaning of the song in a 2001 interview.

At the time, he explained: ''There's the good side and the bad side [to technology]; abandoning all individuality, becoming a collective whole via cables, and genetically engineering bodies that can exist out in space, or the loss of individualism.''

Meanwhile, during the interview with Absolute Radio, Matt also spoke about the band's upcoming touring plans.

The 39-year-old star revealed the group are only performing a handful of gigs this year because they're concentrating on their new album.

He shared: ''That's our goal, that's our intention, that's what we're born to do ... get out there and blow minds. That's it. That's what we do.

''We're not touring yet for a while, we're only doing like four shows this year to keep ourselves energised whilst making the album, but they're not in the UK unfortunately, they're in other places.

''Next year we're gonna come to the UK. We've got some cool, crazy ideas.''