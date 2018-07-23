Muse are plotting a tour in support of their forthcoming eighth album for next year.

The 'Time is Running Out' hitmakers will drop their hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'Drones' in November, and frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed they are making use of all the latest technology to ensure the ''visual theme'' depicted in their cinematic music videos, including the one for latest single 'Something Human', live up to their stage show.

He told Radio X: ''We're gonna stick with the visual theme you're seeing in the videos, and we're going to try and find a way of translating that vibe into the live show.

''We're lucky because we're living through this time where there's all this new technology. Every time you come to do a tour, there's always something new you can use.

''We're exploring all the different new techs that are out there, and we're gonna go out on the road hopefully next summer or spring time next year.''

Matt also admitted that it's unlikely the trio - completed by drummer Dominic Howard and bass guitarist Chris Wolstenholme - will headline Glastonbury Festival next year, as they've done it three times before.

He said: ''We've done that three times now. I'm not sure they'll let us back in.''

Muse's impressive action-packed music video for 'Something Human' sees the frontman speed around in a fast car being chased by his bandmates, and is based on the Tyler Posey-starring supernatural drama series 'Teen Wolf'.

The next song to be taken from the trio's as-yet-untitled eighth record - which was co-produced by the 'Plug in Baby' hitmakers themselves, Rich Costey and mixed by Mark 'Spike' Stent - addresses the need to reset and re-engage with our human emotions.

Matt said last week: ''Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, 'Teen Wolf' is cool.''

The 40-year-old musician previously said they've been experimenting with some ''cutting edge'' technology to pull off an impressive production for their next tour.

He said: ''We're going to come up with something that no one's ever seen before. We're always interested in the latest technology and what's cutting edge, so we're always thinking of the new thing that nobody's ever used before in a concert.

''And we found something and we're going to use that.''