Muse are planning a ''choreographed'' world tour rather than focusing on technology.

The band will be taking their 'Simulation Theory' album on a run of stadium shows in 2019, and frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed the performances will be a departure from their famous theatrical and technically ambitious concerts.

He explained to the BBC: ''I think I am interested now in making the show involve a lot of additional people. It won't be dance routines - but choreographed theatrics of some kind.

''We've done a lot with technology - the screens and drones and so on - but I think it is time for us to do something that involves people and get a cast together that brings our songs to life with people performing.''

Matt's ambition comes after he revealed last month that his won inspirations have changed over the years.

He recently said: ''It used to be Rage Against The Machine in terms of energy at certain points in our show. But also U2 in terms of their ability to make large spaces intimate and emotional for the people in the back.

''I'm not really sure where to look now. Recently things that stood out would be David Byrne's show that he did and also Sia who I think is very good with making the stage look very minimal, stripped down.''

Next summer, the band will bring their new show to the London Stadium at Olympic Park on June 1, Ashton Gate in Bristol on June 5 and then bringing the run to a close at the Manchester Arena three nights later.