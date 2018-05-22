Muse drummer Dom Howard has been recording ''tribal'' drums.

The British rockers appear to be hard at work on their eighth studio album after they gave fans a glimpse of what to expect by sharing a slow-motion clip of the sticksman banging congas on Instagram on Tuesday (22.05.18).

Frontman Matt Bellamy captioned the picture: ''Dom goes tribal.''

The band teased fans about their plans for 2018, which includes playing a handful of shows, and working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Drones', last month.

Speaking in a video posted on the band's Twitter account, the 'Plug In Baby' hitmakers said: ''So our plans for 2018 is to make a few songs, probably a new album as well, put out a couple of singles, and we'll do like five or six shows...

''Some big festivals in the US that we've never done before. We're excited to play Bonnaroo for the first time, Bottlerock in Nappa Valley and Carolina Rebellion.''

The British stars dropped the lead single 'Thought Contagion' and surprise track 'Dig Down' earlier this year.

Matt previously said the group are only performing a limited number of gigs this year because they're concentrating on their album.

He shared: ''That's our goal, that's our intention, that's what we're born to do ... get out there and blow minds. That's it. That's what we do.

''We're not touring yet for a while, we're only doing like four shows this year to keep ourselves energised whilst making the album, but they're not in the UK unfortunately, they're in other places.

''Next year we're gonna come to the UK. We've got some cool, crazy ideas.''

Meanwhile, the musician said they've been experimenting with some ''cutting edge'' technology to pull off an impressive production for their next tour.

He said: ''We're going to come up with something that no one's ever seen before. We're always interested in the latest technology and what's cutting edge, so we're always thinking of the new thing that nobody's ever used before in a concert.

''And we found something and we're going to use that.''

Muse's handful of concerts kick off on May 25 at BottleRock festival in California, and conclude at Rock In Rio in Lisbon, Portugal on June 23.