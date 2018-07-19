Muse have released futuristic new song 'Something Human' from their forthcoming album due out in November.

Matt Bellamy and co accompanied the cinematic track with an impressive action-packed music video, which sees the frontman speed around in a fast car being chased by drummer Dominic Howard and bass guitarist Chris Wolstenholme, and is based on the Tyler Posey-starring supernatural drama series 'Teen Wolf'.

The next song to be taken from the trio's as-yet-untitled eighth record - which was co-produced by the 'Plug in Baby' hitmakers themselves, Rich Costey and mixed by Mark 'Spike' Stent - addresses the need to reset and re-engage with our human emotions.

Matt said: ''Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, 'Teen Wolf' is cool.''

Lance Drake, who also directed the band's video for 'Dig Down' and 'Thought Contagion', helmed the promo.

He added: ''Our aim with 'Something Human' was to continue the journey that began in 'Dig Down' and 'Thought Contagion'. Pulling further into a simulated world we follow Matt, Dom, and Chris on the chase of a lifetime - where something as simple as returning some video tapes becomes an epic journey.''

The band teased fans about their plans for 2018, which includes playing a handful of shows, and working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Drones', in April.

Speaking in a video posted on the band's Twitter account, they said: ''So our plans for 2018 is to make a few songs, probably a new album as well, put out a couple of singles, and we'll do like five or six shows...

''Some big festivals in the US that we've never done before. We're excited to play Bonnaroo for the first time, Bottlerock in Nappa Valley and Carolina Rebellion.''

Matt previously said the group are only performing a limited number of gigs this year because they're concentrating on their album.

He shared: ''That's our goal, that's our intention, that's what we're born to do ... get out there and blow minds. That's it. That's what we do.

''We're not touring yet for a while, we're only doing like four shows this year to keep ourselves energised whilst making the album, but they're not in the UK unfortunately, they're in other places.

''Next year we're gonna come to the UK. We've got some cool, crazy ideas.''

Meanwhile, the musician said they've been experimenting with some ''cutting edge'' technology to pull off an impressive production for their next tour.

He said: ''We're going to come up with something that no one's ever seen before. We're always interested in the latest technology and what's cutting edge, so we're always thinking of the new thing that nobody's ever used before in a concert.

''And we found something and we're going to use that.''