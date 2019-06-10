Muse will play three arena shows in the UK this September.

Matt Bellamy and co have just completed their stadium tour in support of their latest LP 'Simulation Theory', with their final performance at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Saturday night (08.06.19), and now they have announced they are set to play two nights at The O2 in London on September 14 and September 15 and Birmingham Arena on September 17.

Tickets for the three new shows go on general sale on Friday (14.03.19).

The band tweeted on Monday (10.06.19) morning: ''! Muse are pleased to announce three new shows on the Simulation Theory World Tour in September!

Pre-sales start tomorrow (Tuesday 11 June) & general on sale begins Friday 14 June. For more details, please click here: https://www.muse.mu/news/uk-september-tour-321571 ... (sic)''

The 'Plug in Baby' rockers' recent stadium run was a departure from their famous theatrical and technically ambitious concerts.

Matt previously explained: ''I think I am interested now in making the show involve a lot of additional people. It won't be dance routines - but choreographed theatrics of some kind.

''We've done a lot with technology - the screens and drones and so on - but I think it is time for us to do something that involves people and get a cast together that brings our songs to life with people performing.''