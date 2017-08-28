Muse topped off Reading Festival by bringing out AC/DC's Brian Johnson for a cover of 'Back in Black' on Sunday night (08.27.17).

The weekend was full of surprise guest appearances, but the last day of the music extravaganza saw the biggest stars come all the way to the town in South England.

Grime star Giggs' set on the main stage saw superstar rapper Drake turn up for a rendition of their track 'KMT'.

However, as soon as Muse frontman Matt Bellamy declared Brian was ''back'', the true highlight of the weekend began.

Getting to see the rock singer in action is a rare occasion these days as he was ordered by doctors to stop touring or face permanent hearing loss.

The 69-year-old singer was in great form at one of his first live appearances since he stepped back from the microphone.

At the end of the astounding cover of the classic 1980 song, Brian gave Matt a huge hug, and said: ''Thank you so much, thank you boys.''

Muse wowed Reading performing over 20 songs from their back catalogue, opening with new song 'Dig Down' and closing with 2013's 'Knights Of Cydonia'.

Prior to Muse, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took to the stage indulging himself in songs from his forthcoming debut solo album 'As You Were'.

He swaggered his way through 'Greedy Soul', 'Bold', ' For What It's Worth', 'You Better Run', and lead single 'Wall of Glass', occasionally accompanied by a pair of maracas.

Before 'Bold', Liam joked: ''No f***ing miming up here mate.''

The majority of the songs on the album are slow numbers, one of them being 'Universal Gleam', which the 44-year-old rocker restarted, saying: ''They don't like this one.''

Liam closed his set with what everyone wanted to hear; more Oasis songs in the form of 'Be Here Now' and a mass sing-a-long of 'Wonderwall'.

Liam was noticeably quiet during the set, sipping from a bottle of water and not his usual beer, perhaps due to the fact he was told he wasn't allowed to swear at Reading's sister festival in Leeds earlier in the weekend.

However, he still entertained the audience with the odd joke.

When he saw a fan holding up a poster with ''WhatsApp Rocky' on it, referring to him calling rapper A$AP Rocky just that, Liam said it was his ''finest moment''.

Other highlights of the final day were Mercury Prize-nominated indie rockers Blossoms who performed before their idol Liam came on.

Their biggest songs, 'Honey Sweet', 'This Moment' and 'Charlemagne', were received well, with every word sung right back at them.

Other acts who took the main stage by storm were metal band Architects and festival openers The Xcerts who were a last-minute addition to the bill.

The Jack Rocks stage with This Feeling put on a stellar line-up of rising acts including The Spitfires, No Hot Ashes and Surge.