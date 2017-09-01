Motorhead will honour late frontman Lemmy ''when the time is right''.

The 'Ace of Spades' rockers were left devastated when metal band's frontman sadly passed away in December 2015 after suffering from inoperable prostate cancer, and while there were reports of them performing some shows in his memory, drummer Mikey Dee says they'll only do it when there is a ''craving'' for it.

He said: ''There is the possibility of doing that when the time is right.

''One day there is going to be a craving for something like this, and when there's a craving for it we have to do it in a proper way.''

Mikey, 53, wants to make sure they take their time and make something really special for their legendary bandmate.

He told Billboard: ''Only with the right formation and the right timing - to do it too soon would be a disaster.

''But I'm totally open to doing something and I'm going to do my damnedest to put something really, really great together.''

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a Lemmy solo album is to be posthumously released later this year.

Jim Voxx of 90s rock band Skew Siskin has produced the 10-track record and has confirmed the project is nearing completion and is on track to drop before 2017 is out.

The 'Shake Me' rocker said: ''We are in the very last stages of the Lemmy solo album.

''I still don't know when it will be released because this is in the hands of the Motorhead management and it took a while. Lemmy had so many things left - there are so many other recordings and they all had to sort out how to proceed.

''There is no real time rush to release this album so I can imagine it will be towards the end of this year.''

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and a whole host of rock musicians worked on the songs with Lemmy back in 2003, and it was hoped it would be released long ago, but the project ceased up when he became ill.

Voxx said: ''Lemmy also recorded some tracks in America with Dave Grohl or Reverend Horton Heat and in London he was working with The Damned. All these tracks came to me in Berlin.

''We started out with two Skew Siskin songs. It was the total opposite of working with Motorhead because he had to do it in his free time between the Motorhead work.

''But I gave him the possibility to come here and work in the studio whenever he needed and step-by-step we got the songs together. We have 10 songs, and we thought it would have been released a long time ago but when Lemmy got ill, we stopped working on it but the recordings were all done.''