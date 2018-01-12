Motorhead's surviving members are plotting tribute shows with different artists replacing late frontman Lemmy.

Guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee were dealt a blow earlier this year when the iconic metal band's co-founder and former guitarist, 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, died from pneumonia, but have revealed their plans to honour the 'Ace of Spades' rocker, and no doubt Eddie.

Speaking of their plans to remember Lemmy - who died from inoperable prostate cancer in December 2015 - Phil told the 'Rock Talk with Mitch Lafon' podcast: ''It's on the cards, but it's just gonna be a few select shows.

''We're not gonna be touring with it. We're gonna get these people involved... and we'll just do some special shows worldwide, which will be good - a tribute to Lem and to the band maybe, but it wouldn't be an ongoing thing.

''Everyone's too busy, but (we want to) do something special. We're still trying to work on that now.''

Mikkey said previously they will honour Lemmy ''when the time is right'', but only do it when there is a ''craving'' for it.

He said: ''There is the possibility of doing that when the time is right.

''One day there is going to be a craving for something like this, and when there's a craving for it we have to do it in a proper way.''

Th band want to make sure they take their time and make something really special for their legendary bandmate.

He said: ''Only with the right formation and the right timing - to do it too soon would be a disaster.

''But I'm totally open to doing something and I'm going to do my damnedest to put something really, really great together.''