Motorhead's Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell have been added to the band's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination ballot after voicing their disappointment at not being included.

The heavy metal band's late frontman Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist 'Fast' Eddie Clarke and sticksman Phil Taylor were posthumously nominated for the class of 2020, and longstanding band drummer Mikkey responded by saying he was ''very disappointed'' that after 25 years of service in the 'You Better Run' group that he and guitarist Phil were not going to be honoured if they are selected to be inducted.

He fumed earlier this week ''That is pure wrong, I would say, and I know Phil will be very disappointed, too.

''We've been carrying the flag for 25 years together, and actually brought MOTÖRHEAD to what it was.

''We did 25 years out of the 40.

''The original band lasted just a few years.

''They started it off, but as Lemmy said himself they wouldn't have lasted another six months doing that lineup.

''I don't think we would've been where we are today without the 25 years we spent touring.''

However, that has all changed after the pair and their fans protested.

A statement issued to Motorhead's Twitter page on Sunday (20.10.19) reads: ''Thanks to everyone who spoke up loudly.

''Thanks to the #ROCKHALL2020 for listening and adding Phil & Mikkey.

''All for one and one for all! #motörhead

''vote here, everyday: https://g.co/kgs/FkprGE (sic)''

Mikkey and Phil were still planning to attend the ceremony and play the prestigious event in March next year even without being listed originally.

The former joined the 'Ace of Spades' hitmakers in 1992 in the place of Phil - who died of live failure in November 2015 - and made his debut on 1993 album 'Bastards' and was in the group until Lemmy's death in December 2015.

Phil joined in 1984 and recorded a total of 16 Motorhead albums, starting with 1986's 'Orgasmatron'.

Meanwhile, Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., Soundgarden, Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode and Kraftwerk are also among the 2020 nominees.

The are joined by The Doobie Brothers, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, T.Rex, Thin Lizzy, Todd Rundgren and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

An international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the industry will have their say.

Fans will also get to vote at rockhall.com, in person at the Museum in Cleveland, or by searching ''Rock Hall Fan Vote'' or any nominee name and ''vote'' on Google.

The top five artists chosen by the public will make up a ''fans' ballot'' which will be counted along with other ballots to select the 2020 inductees.

To be inducted, an artist has to have released their first official recording at least 25 years ago.

The final list will be announced in January next year, with the induction ceremony itself following on March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.