Tommy Lee claims he was ''aggressively asked to leave'' a restaurant because he was unhappy at being told to take his hat off.

The Motley Crue rocker and his wife Brittany Furlan had gone to eat at Delmonico in New Orleans on Tuesday (20.08.19) when the hostess asked the 56-year-old musician to remove his baseball cap, though his spouse was allowed to take hers off.

Brittany, 32, told TMZ: ''''So [Tommy] was like, 'Oh, what the f**k' and took it off and put it on his lap.

''And then this guy comes up to our table -- we have no problem, the hat's off, everything's cool -- and is like, 'Excuse me, I heard you use profanity.' ''

According to Tommy, the man then asked them to leave so he replied: ''You know what, f**k you, we're leaving.''

The eatery is owned by Emeril Lagasse so Tommy also took to Twitter to address the situation directly with the celebrity chef.

He wrote: ''Hey @Emeril I just was at your restaurant in New Orleans and was aggressively asked to leave because I was upset about removing my hat. I removed it and they still came up to the table and gave me a hard time. Wtf dude????(sic)''

Emeril later replied: ''''Hey @MrTommyLand @DelmonicoNOLA dress code is getting as much attention as @popeyeschicken spicy chicken sandwich. #chickensandwichwars #dresscodewars. (sic)''

Despite their allegations, the restaurant insisted the couple left voluntarily after being asked not to swear.

A spokesperson told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in a statement: ''Tommy Lee was kindly asked by our hostess to remove his hat after being brought to his table at Emeril's Delmonico.

''Tommy became aggravated, voicing his dissatisfaction with our policy and chose to leave after being asked by management to curb his profanity out of respect of our staff and guests.''

Despite the row, Brittany insisted they didn't want to eat there anyway.

She said: ''We don't want to be in some stuffy-ass place where they're like, 'Take your hat off.'''