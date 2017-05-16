Motley Crue are to release a special edition of 'Girls, Girls, Girls' and have hinted that more ''surprises'' are on the way.

The legendary metal band's 1987 studio album turned 30 years old on Monday (15.05.17) and the rockers - Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars - took to Facebook to celebrate the milestone.

The 'Dr. Feelgood' hitmakers have also teased that they are going to release or do something later this year and have urged fans to sign up to their mailing list on their official website.

Sharing the music video for 'Girls, Girls, Girls' on the social media site, they wrote: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!

GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS turns 30 today and we'll be celebrating all year long! Sign up at motley.com now and get notified first about all the surprises coming up this year and how you can celebrate with us.

Special anniversary edition of GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS out August 25! (sic)''

The Crue are still regarded one of the most outrageous rock bands of all time.

Drummer Tommy previously admitted the mid-1980s, when the record was released, was a ''bad'' time for the 'All Bad Things Must End' hitmakers because they were all ''not waking up'', ''overdosing'' and ''like a bomb ready to go off''.

He said he is amazed the band - who performed their last show as a part of 'The Final Tour' at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 31, 2015 - are living to tell the tale and survived, because he was sure ''someone was going to die''.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''People were not waking up, people were overdosing and people were f***king. Like a bomb ready to go off, like someone was going to die. The fact we made it through that is really amazing because we had all of the ingredients for bad and for something to go extremely f***ing bad.''