Noel Gallagher insists Morrissey's controversial political opinions wouldn't stop him collaborating with him.

The 52-year-old ex-Oasis star has made no secret of the fact he wants to write a song with the 60-year-old former Smiths frontman, and he says he doesn't care what he's been saying because all that matters is that he's ''got a great voice''.

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker would also love to write a song with his close friend Bono, too.

Asked if he'd like to pen a track with the U2 singer, Noel said: ''Eh, I'd like to. ​'Cause his lyrics are great.''

He then added: ''I'd like to write a song with Morrissey.''

Defending his desire to work with the fellow Mancunian, Noel added to The Face magazine: ''When I say I want to write a song with Morrissey, I'm talking about the guy who was in The Smiths.

''I'm not talking about whatever he's up to now with his stance on politics.

''Because his voice is embedded in my youth, in my bedroom. I would love to write a song with.

''Because he's got a great voice.''

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker is also keen to get in the studio with another musician from his hometown, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder.

He said previously: ''If I could write a song for Morrissey that would be great because he was a big part of my teenage years.

''I'd like to write a song with Shaun Ryder as well, that would be great fun. I would work with anyone and everyone.''

Noel's High Flying Birds' latest single 'A Dream Is All You Need To Get By' is inspired by The Smiths.

The track taken from the 'This Is The Place' EP is intended to sound like one of the many ''iconic B-sides'' by his idols, but Noel admitted it would never be ''as good'' as Morrissey and co.

He said: ''To my ears it sounds like one of those iconic B-sides by The Smiths, only obviously not as good.

''A song that was born very quickly which is always a good sign ... like it's always existed ... somewhere ... Manchester probably.''

Noel previously revealed the track 'Riverman' from his second solo LP 'Chasing Yesterday' was inspired by Morrissey playing him 'Pinball' by Brian Protheroe on a drunken night out with the 'How Soon Is Now' hitmaker and comedian Russell Brand in Los Angeles.