Morrissey has made a comeback with new single 'Spent The Day In Bed'.

The former Smiths frontman set tongues wagging when he joined Twitter over the weekend, and on Monday night (18.09.17) he took to the micro-blogging app to tease the track.

Making his debut on the account, which has already amassed over 45,000 followers within a few days, he wrote: ''Spent the day in bed... (sic)''

The song is political and questions authority like much of Morrissey's back catalogue.

On the track, which received its debut on BBC 6 Music on Tuesday morning (19.09.17), he sings: ''Stop ...Watching the news, because the news contrives to frighten you', juxtaposing with a final refrain, 'No Bus, No Boss, No Rain, No Train'.''

The track is from 'Low in High-School', the 58-year-old musician's first studio album since 2014's 'World Peace Is None of Your Business'.

The 'Everyday Is Like Sunday' hitmaker recently inked a deal with BMG for the record, which is released on November 17.

The signing with BMG also sees them look after the launch of the 'Kiss Me a Lot' singer's own label, Etienne Records.

Before going on a world tour in 2016, Morrissey stated that he couldn't see the point of playing live unless he had new material to release.

Speaking in 2015, the outspoken songwriter said: ''We are obsessively grateful for all interest and loyalty from our audience ... throughout 28 years. But without new releases, there is no point in any additional touring.''

Morrissey's arrival on Twitter also sparked speculation about a Smiths reunion.

The 'How Soon Is Now' group - which was also comprised of guitarist Johnny Marr, drummer Mike Joyce and bassist Andy Rourke - broke up in acrimonious circumstances in 1987 and despite being offered massive money to reunite for concerts they've never come close to getting back together.

Marr, 53, previously revealed: ''I think we were offered $50 million for three ... possibly five shows.''

Relations between the band members has been poor since 1989, when Joyce and Rourke successfully sued Morrissey and Marr to get more than 10 per cent of the group's royalties.

While a reunion is unlikely, fans will be able to get their hands on a remastered version of the iconic British punk band's seminal 1986 album 'The Queen Is Dead' on October 20.

Meanwhile, Morrissey is set to announce tour dates in the coming weeks.

The full track-listing for 'Low in High-School' is as follows:

1. 'My Love I'd Do Anything For You'

2. 'I Wish You Lonely'

3. 'Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage'

4. 'Home Is A Question Mark'

5. 'Spent The Day In Bed'

6. 'I Bury The Living'

7. 'In Your Lap'

8. 'The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn't Kneel'

9. 'All The Young People Must Fall In Love'

10. 'When You Open Your Legs'

11. 'Who Will Protect Us From The Police?'

12. 'Israel'