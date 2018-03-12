Morrissey covered the likes of Elvis Presley, Pretenders and The Ramones at his gig at London's Alexandra Palace on Friday (09.03.18) evening.

The 58-year-old singer shunned his own extensive back catalogue and latest album 'Low in High School' to open the show with a rendition of The King's 'You'll Be Gone', before delighting loyal fans with 'I Started Something I Couldn't Finish', which was taken from his former band The Smiths' 1987 final album 'Strangeways Here We Come'.

Morrissey then turned his attention to new track 'I Wish You Lonely', before surprising the audience with a rare outing for 1992's 'Glamorous Glue' and then returning to his new LP with 'Who Will Protect Us From the Police'.

The evening's standout moment then came thanks to The Smiths' 'How Soon Is Now', with the 10,000-strong crowd singing along to every word while the singer accepted flowers from fans in the front row.

The staunch vegetarian introduced 'The Bullfighter Dies' as ''servitude, slavery, slaughter, Spain'' and backed the performance with graphic images of mauled bulls and matador.

A string of gloomier tracks followed, before the mood was lifted with a surprisingly successful cover of The Pretenders' Back on the Chain Gang', swiftly followed by his latest album's lead track, 'Spent The Day in Bed'.

The second half of the set relied heavily on Morrissey's new album and despite the success of the record, none of the songs went down as well as one of his best known singles, 1988's Everyday Is Like Sunday'.

The set ended with another new track, 'Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage', for which he changed the ending from ''exit, exit'' to ''Brexit, Brexit''.

After a brief break, Morrissey returned for a two-track encore of The Ramones' 'Judy Is a Punk' and 'Irish Blood English Heart'.