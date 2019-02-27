Morrissey's 'California Son' will feature collaborations from the likes of Billie Joe Armstrong and Lydia Night.

The 59-year-old musician is set to release the all-covers album on May 24, and on Tuesday (26.02.19) the full list of collaborators on the tracks - which include songs by the likes of Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell - was unveiled.

Morrissey will be joined by Green Day rocker Billie Joe and The Regrettes star Lydia for a cover of The Fifth Dimenson's 'Wedding Bell Blues', whilst Bob Dylan's 'Only a Pawn In Their Game' will be performed by the former Smiths frontman and Petra Haden.

Petra will also appear on the cover of Carly Simon's 'When You Close Your Eyes', with Sameer Ganhia of Young The Giant joining in on 'Days of Decision' by Phil Ochs, and LP - whose real name is Laura Pergolizzi - taking on Roy Orbison's 'It's Over'.

In a statement, LP said: ''[I have] great respect and appreciation [for Morrissey]. However, I soon realised when I hung out with him and he played me all the songs he was putting on this record that behind this was the heart of an audiophile and a deep fan of his own musical heroes. He is well versed in so many genres and knows deep cuts of artists I thought I knew so much about. It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm and intellect he brings to people through his own musical journey.''

Also joining in the collaborative effort is Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, who performs Jobriath's 'Morning Starship' with Morrissey, and Ariel Engle of Broken Social Scene, who joins in with Joni Mitchell's 'Don't Interrupt The Sorrow'.

'California Son' will be released on May 24, and the tracklist is as follows:

1.'Morning Starship' (Jobriath) ft. Ed Droste

2. 'Don't Interrupt The Sorrow' (Joni Mitchell) ft. Ariel Engle

3. 'Only a Pawn In Their Game' (Bob Dylan) ft. Petra Haden

4. 'Suffer the Little Children' (Buffy St Marie)

5. 'Days of Decision' (Phil Ochs) ft. Sameer Gadhia

6. 'It's Over' (Roy Orbison) ft. LP

7. 'Wedding Bell Blues' (The Fifth Dimension) ft. Billie Joe Armstrong and Lydia Night

8. 'Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets' (Dionne Warwick)

9. 'Lady Willpower' (Gary Puckett)

10. 'When You Close Your Eyes' (Carly Simon) ft. Petra Haden

11. 'Lenny's Tune' (Tim Hardin)

12. 'Some Say I Got Devil' (Melanie)