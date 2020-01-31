Morrissey has released a new single 'Love Is On The Way Out'.

The former Smiths singer - who will be dropping his 13th solo album 'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain' on March 20 - has unveiled the second track from the upcoming collection.

The songs were recorded in Saint-Remy-de-Provence in France, and Morrissey has described them as: ''The very best of me ... too good to be true ... too true to be good.''

The new single comes after the 60-year-old musician recently announced he will be playing two UK shows to promote the LP.

On March 6 he will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena, and he'll take to the stage at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London on March 14.

The European run will also see him playing at the the Palladium Cologne on March 9, and the Salle Pleyel in Paris on March 11.

And the Mancunian has also released single 'Bobby, Don't You Think They Know' from the upcoming follow-up to 2019's 'California Son'.

Morrissey recruited Grammy-winning Motown star Thelma Houston for the epic duet, who said: ''I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I'm singing really works on 'Bobby'.

''And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!''

The 'Mute Witness' singer's long-time producer, Joe Chicarelli, teased that the upcoming LP is ''the boldest and most adventurous'' record ever recorded by Morrissey.

He added: ''I have now produced four studio albums for Morrissey. This is his boldest and most adventurous album yet.''