Morrissey had to cut short his concert in San Diego after fans stormed the stage.

The former Smiths star was playing his 1988 song 'Everyday Is Like Sunday' at the Copley Symphony Hall over the weekend, but a stage invasion during the encore meant the 59-year-old singer was rushed off by security.

His manager Peter Katsis has hit back at claims Morrissey was under threat or that any of his passionate fans tried to physically assault him.

In a statement on Facebook, he said: ''Nobody tried to punch M last night. Morrissey's fans are not malicious.

''The fans were simply doing what they have been doing for almost 30 years. Trying anything they could do to jump onstage and touch him, or hug him.''

While Peter admitted one fan went further than the others, he played down the incident and praised security for how they handled everything.

He added: ''The fan in question was certainly more aggressive in reaching out for him than most, so security had to do their job and subdue the fan. That's all it was. In the end no one was hurt, and no one was arrested.''

According to TMZ, Morrissey was taken off stage and didn't return, although people in the crowd waited to see if he would come back out to finish the show.

When it became apparent the concert was over, people started to leave, and it's reported that Morrissey didn't do his usual meet and greet session after the event.

For recent shows, the star has been finishing with 'Everyday Is Like Sunday', following by The Smiths' 'How Soon Is Now?', meaning fans only missed out on one song due to the abrupt ending.