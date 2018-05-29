Morrissey has added new dates to his UK tour.

The former Smiths frontman has announced he will perform intimate shows at Portsmouth Guildhall on July 10 and Reading Rivermead on July 12 in South England.

The music legend will also perform at Edinburgh's Usher Hall in Scotland on July 4.

The additional dates come after the 'Spent the Day in Bed' singer announced two homecoming shows at Manchester's iconic Castlefield Bowl on July 7 and 8.

Morrissey will perform songs from his new album, 'Low In High School', and classic hits at the famous outdoor arena, which has played host to some of the most legendary gigs of all time from the likes of fellow Manchester rockers Oasis and the Stone Roses over the years, and the added dates.

The tour follows the 58-year-old star's sold-out performances at The O2 Academy in Brixton and Alexandra Palace in north London in March.

Meanwhile, the 'Everyday Is Like Sunday' hitmaker's pal Noel Gallagher recently admitted he'd like to write him a song.

The 50-year-old rocker wants to start sharing his songwriting talents around and has made a wish list of artists he wants to work with and top of his list is The Smiths legend.

Noel and Morrissey both hail from the northern city and the former Oasis star is also keen to get in the studio with another musician from his hometown, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder.

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker said recently: ''If I could write a song for Morrissey that would be great because he was a big part of my teenage years.

''I'd like to write a song with Shaun Ryder as well, that would be great fun. I would work with anyone and everyone.''

If Noel fulfils his wish to work with Morrissey and Shaun, it won't be the first time he's collaborated with fellow rock legends.

The guitarist has previously recorded with Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, Damon Albarn's animated group Gorillaz and his close friend Paul Weller.

Noel has also indulged his dance music tendencies with The Chemical Brothers - who has worked with on three occasions - and drum and bass producer Goldie.

Tickets for the Castlefield Bowl shows go on sale at 10am on Friday (25.05.18).

Morrissey's 2018 UK tour dates are as follows:

July 4, Edinburgh Usher Hall

July 7, Manchester Castlefield Bowl

July 8, Manchester Castlefield Bowl

July 10, Portsmouth Guildhall

July 12, Reading Rivermead