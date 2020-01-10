Morrissey has released new single 'Bobby, Don't You Think They Know' from his upcoming 13th studio album.

The former Smiths frontman dropped the lead track from his upcoming record, 'I Am Not a Dog On a Chain' - the follow-up to 2019's 'California Sun' - on Friday (10.01.20).

Morrissey recruited Grammy-winning Motown star Thelma Houston for the epic duet, who said: ''One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists.

''I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they're doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't.

''I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I'm singing really works on 'Bobby'.

''And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!''

The 'Mute Witness' singer's long-time producer, Joe Chicarelli, has teased that the upcoming LP, which is released via BMG on March 20, is ''the boldest and most adventurous'' record ever recorded by Morrissey.

He added: ''I have now produced four studio albums for Morrissey.

''This is his boldest and most adventurous album yet.

''He has pushed the boundaries yet again - both musically and lyrically.

''And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but ... Morrissey!''

The 60-year-old musician previously described the collection of tracks, recorded in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in France, as: ''The very best of me ... too good to be true ... too true to be good.''

BMG are also re-issuing remasters of several Morrissey records.

The planned re-releases - 'Southpaw Grammar', 'Maladjusted', 'You Are The Quarry', 'Ringleader of the Tormentors', 'Years of Refusal' and 'Live at the Hollywood Bowl' - will all get updated artwork and sleeve notes.

Meanwhile, ex-Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher insisted last month that the former Smiths star's controversial political opinions wouldn't stop him collaborating with him if the opportunity arose.

He recently explained: ''I'd like to write a song with Morrissey... When I say I want to write a song with Morrissey, I'm talking about the guy who was in The Smiths.

''I'm not talking about whatever he's up to now with his stance on politics.

''Because his voice is embedded in my youth, in my bedroom. I would love to write a song with [him]. Because he's got a great voice.''