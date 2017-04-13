Morrissey was forced to cancel his Texas gig on Wednesday night (12.04.17) due to ''health concerns''.

The former Smiths frontman axed his show at the San Antonio's Tobin Centre just two days after his set in Arizona was cut short after just six songs.

A statement on the venue's website read: ''Following health concerns stemming from Morrissey's appearance in Tucson, it is with great sadness that tonight's sold out engagement in San Antonio at the Tobin Center is cancelled to allow him to fully recuperate. your purchase will be refunded to the original transaction credit card, or if purchased by cash or check a check will be mailed to the name and address on the original transaction. (sic)''

According to Tuscon.com, the 57-year-old rocker's voice cut out during his set in Tuscon on Monday (10.04.17).

The singer was mid-way through performing 'Everyday Is Like Sunday' when he stopped the gig.

He told the crowd: ''It seems I have left half my mouth in Guadalajara.''

Gustavo Manzur, Morrissey's keyboard player on tour, said at the gig: ''His voice is shot. You heard it, you heard it.

''He's been trying, trying really hard. He came out, he tried. His voice is really shot. We're sorry. He's sort. You know he tried.''

Despite Morrissey trying to perform he was unable to continue and promoters emailed the fans apologising to them.

The message read: ''Obviously this was out of our control and we are doing what we can to determine whether we will be able to reschedule Morrissey's concert in the not-too-distant future.

''We appreciate your patience while we are negotiating with Morrissey's management team.''

The tour is expected to resume in Houston, Texas, from tomorrow night (14.04.2017).

Last year the 'Girlfriend in a Coma' singer cancelled a rescheduled US tour and gave fans a health update following his cancer treatment in 2014.

Speaking in an interview with Israel's 'Walla' in 2016 he said he thinks cancer treatment has slowed him down.