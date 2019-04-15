Morrissey has been forced to axe shows in Canada, due to a ''medical emergency''.

The former Smiths star postponed two shows in Vancouver scheduled for Sunday (14.04.19) and Monday (15.04.19), with the gigs now set to take place on the same dates in October, after a mystery ''accident'' which ''occurred'' whilst he was travelling in Europe.

The singer/songwriter is said to be ''on the path to a swift recovery'' and can't wait to make his return to the city.

Ticketmaster said in a statement: ''Due to a medical emergency stemming from an accident incurred while travelling in Europe, Morrissey will be forced to postpone his performances in Vancouver to October 14 and 15, 2019.

''Spirits are high and the artist is on the path to a swift recovery. All tickets will be valid for the new date and exchanges will not be necessary. Thank you for your understanding.

''Morrissey looks forward to making his long-awaited return to the city and wishes to deeply thank everyone for their patience.''

According to the 59-year-old star's official Facebook events page, the Edmonton show on April 18 is reported to have also been pushed back, however this has not yet been confirmed.

The 'All You Need Is Me' singer is due to reconvene the Canadian run on April 26 in Toronto.

The ticketing company added: ''All remaining dates on Morrissey's tour will resume as planned, commencing in Toronto on Friday April 26.''

The tour will be the first time Morrissey has set foot in Canada in 15 years, as he previously avoided the country in protest of their annual seal hunt.

Morrissey plans on making ''sizeable'' donations to animal charities in each Canadian city he plays.

He said last year: ''My decision to return to Canada after almost 15 years of protest against its savage and Neanderthal annual Baby Seal Kill is entirely because my stance was ultimately of no use and helped no one.

''My voice was drowned out by the merciless swing of spiked axes crushing the heads of babies. On my return to Canada I feel that I can be of more use by making sizeable donations to animal protection groups in each city that I play.''