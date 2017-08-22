Morrissey is releasing a new album after inking a deal with BMG.

The former Smiths frontman is yet to unveil the full track-listing for 'Low in High-School', which is his first studio album since 2014's 'World Peace Is None of Your Business'.

However, he is set to debut new music at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 10, a week before the LP is released on November 17.

The signing with BMG also sees them look after the launch of the 'Kiss Me a Lot' singer's own label, Etienne Records.

Korda Marshall, the Executive Vice President of BMG, said of the signing: ''There are not many artists around today that can compare to Morrissey. He is an extraordinary talent.

''He is prodigious, literate, witty, elegant and above all, courageous.

''His lyrics, humour and melodies have influenced many generations. The music on this new landmark record will speak for itself and we are delighted to welcome him to BMG.''

Before going on a world tour in 2016, Morrissey stated that he couldn't see the point of playing live unless he had new material to release.

Speaking in 2015, the outspoken songwriter said: ''We are obsessively grateful for all interest and loyalty from our audience ... throughout 28 years. But without new releases, there is no point in any additional touring.''

Morrissey, 58, has been plagued by health problems in recent years and has undergone several treatments for oesophageal cancer since 2014.

His former band The Smiths - also comprised of guitarist Johnny Marr, drummer Mike Joyce and bassist Andy Rourke - broke up in acrimonious circumstances in 1987 and despite being offered massive money to reunite for concerts they've never come close to getting back together.

Marr, 53, previously revealed: ''I think we were offered $50 million for three ... possibly five shows.''

Relations between the band members has been poor since 1989 when Joyce and Rourke successfully sued Morrissey and Marr to get more than 10 per cent of the group's royalties.

Meanwhile, fans of the band will be able to get their hands on a remastered version of the iconic British punk band's seminal 1986 album 'The Queen Is Dead' on October 20.