Morrissey has announced plans for a covers album.

The former Smiths frontman had confirmed he will be releasing a collection - titled 'California Son' - featuring tracks by the likes of Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell.

The tracklist for the record was unveiled by the singer on his official website late on Wednesday (05.12.18), and the LP has been produced by frequent collaborator Joe Chiccarelli.

BMG will release the LP, although Morrissey didn't reveal a date fans can expect to be able to listen to the 12 tracks.

As well as Dylan's 'Only A Pawn In Their Game' and 'It's Over by Orbison', the 59-year-old star has also taken on tracks by Laura Nyro ('Wedding Bell Blues'), Carly Simon (When You Close Your Eyes') and Dionne Warwick ('Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets').

The announcement comes just weeks after Morrissey was mobbed by fans in San Diego, forcing him to cut his concert short when members of the audience swarmed the stage.

His manager Peter Katsis has hit back at claims Morrissey was under threat or that any of his passionate fans tried to physically assault him.

In a statement on Facebook, he said: ''Nobody tried to punch M last night. Morrissey's fans are not malicious.

''The fans were simply doing what they have been doing for almost 30 years. Trying anything they could do to jump onstage and touch him, or hug him.''

While Peter admitted one fan went further than the others, he played down the incident and praised security for how they handled everything.

He added: ''The fan in question was certainly more aggressive in reaching out for him than most, so security had to do their job and subdue the fan. That's all it was. In the end no one was hurt, and no one was arrested.''

'California Son' tracklist:

1. Morning Starship (Jobriath)

2. Don't Interrupt The Sorrow (Joni Mitchell)

3. Only A Pawn In Their Game (Bob Dylan)

4. Suffer The Little Children (Buffy Sainte Marie)

5. Days Of Decision (Phil Ochs)

6. It's Over (Roy Orbison)

7. Wedding Bell Blues (Laura Nyro)

8. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)

9. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap)

10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon)

11. Lenny's Tune (Tim Hardin)

12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)