Morgan Spurlock has stepped down from his production company after admitting to sexual misconduct.

The 'Super Size Me' filmmaker posted a lengthy document online in which he revealed he had been accused of rape while in college, paid off a former assistant who accused him of sexual harassment, and confessed to being unfaithful in all his relationships, and he is now planning to leave Warrior Poets, which will continue to run with co-founders Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin at the helm.

Jeremy and Matthew said in a statement: ''As of today, Morgan Spurlock will be stepping down effective immediately.

''We will continue to lead the company as equal partners, producing, distributing & creating from our independent production company.''

The decision comes after the 47-year-old director spoke at length about his past, including admitting to battling depression and alcoholism, and experiencing sexual abuse when he was younger.

His candid post began with an admission that he is ''part of the problem'' and has been waiting for his past to catch up with him.

He wrote: ''As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realisation of their past indiscretions, I don't sit by and wonder 'Who will be next?' I wonder, 'When will they come for me?'

''You see, I've come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem.''

But he has vowed to also be a ''part of the solution'' and to ''do better'' in future.

He concluded in his lengthy online post: ''I am part of the problem. We all are.

''But I am also part of the solution. By recognizing and openly admitting what I've done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we're at fault.

''More than anything, I'm hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I'm not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back.

''I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can.

''The only individual I have control over is me. So starting today, I'm going to be more honest with you and myself. I'm going to lay it all out in the open. Maybe that will be a start. Who knows. But I do know I've talked enough in my life ... I'm finally ready to listen.''