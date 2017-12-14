Morgan Spurlock has admitted he is ''part of the problem'' of sexual misconduct.

The 'Super Size Me' filmmaker admitted the current climate in Hollywood has left him wondering when his own past behaviour will catch up on him because he is not an ''innocent bystander''.

He explained: ''As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realisation of their past indiscretions, I don't sit by and wonder 'Who will be next?' I wonder, 'When will they come for me?'

''You see, I've come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem.''

The 47-year-old filmmaker went on to admit he had been accused of rape at college, though no charges were filed, but was stunned by the allegation as he never saw the situation the same way as his alleged victim.

He wrote: ''In my mind, we'd been drinking all night and went back to my room. We began fooling around, she pushed me off, then we laid in the bed and talked and laughed some more, and then began fooling around again. We took off our clothes.

''She said she didn't want to have sex, so we laid together, and talked, and kissed, and laughed, and then we started having sex.''

The CNN presenter also admitted he had paid to settle a ''verbal'' sexual harassment allegation from his former assistant, and though he found his behaviour ''funny'' at the time, he grew to realise it wasn't appropriate.

He admitted: ''I would call my female assistant 'hot pants' or 'sex pants' when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office.

''Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realised I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence.

''So, when she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn't pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid.

''I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was.''

Morgan also reflected how he had been ''unfaithful'' to every partner he's ever had and admitted he has rarely been sober since the age of 13.

But he has vowed to also be a ''part of the solution'' and to ''do better'' in future.

He concluded in his lengthy online post: ''I am part of the problem. We all are.

''But I am also part of the solution. By recognizing and openly admitting what I've done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we're at fault.

''More than anything, I'm hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I'm not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back.

''I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can.

''The only individual I have control over is me. So starting today, I'm going to be more honest with you and myself. I'm going to lay it all out in the open. Maybe that will be a start. Who knows. But I do know I've talked enough in my life ... I'm finally ready to listen.''