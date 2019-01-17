Morgan Freeman's late step-granddaughter's boyfriend has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her death.
Lamar Davenport was convicted of manslaughter last May after E'Dena Hines' body was found in her New York City apartment in 2015, and according to TMZ, he has now been handed a 20 year jail sentence.
The publication reports Davenport was sentenced on Thursday (17.01.19) in court in NYC, and claims that after serving two decades in prison, he will be placed under post-release supervision for five years.
Davenport was previously acquitted of second-degree murder after his lawyer argued he was under the influence of PCP when he attacked E'Dena - who died from 25 stab wounds and was found with the knife still in her chest - but a judge subsequently found him guilty of first degree manslaughter last year.
An aspiring actress, E'Dena - who was 33 years old when she died - had a role in Morgan's 2014 movie '5 Flights Up', but never relied on him to help her achieve her dreams of stardom.
Speaking previously about E'Dena - who was the granddaughter of Morgan's first wife - writer and theatre director Carl Hancock Rux said: ''E'Dena was incredibly self-sufficient, vocal and incredibly talented.
''She was not the type of person who relied on her grandfather to cast her or book her shows. She was starting from scratch just like everyone else.''
Morgan, 81, expressed his sorrow shortly after news of her death broke, saying: ''The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer.''
