The Dark Knight Rises star landed in hot water when he uttered the word 'myth' while filming his documentary series The Story of God in Jerusalem.

"There are certain words you can't use in certain places in the world," he told U.S. chat show The Talk on Monday (16Jan17). "One of them is myth. You're in somebody's religious place, don't say myth. I said myth. (They said), 'You, out'."

Freeman has been filming the show, which explores concepts of death and the afterlife through the lens of several different religions, since last year (16) and he previously revealed he has begun thinking about the afterlife as he nears his 80th birthday in June (17).

"I have this curiosity about life, and one of the things that surrounds life is the idea of death, and what comes with the idea of death is what comes after that," he told Variety. "And all of that is encapsulated in our ideas of God and religion."