Morgan Freeman was kicked out of a holy part of Israel after using a word which has been banned in the area.
The Dark Knight Rises star landed in hot water when he uttered the word 'myth' while filming his documentary series The Story of God in Jerusalem.
"There are certain words you can't use in certain places in the world," he told U.S. chat show The Talk on Monday (16Jan17). "One of them is myth. You're in somebody's religious place, don't say myth. I said myth. (They said), 'You, out'."
Freeman has been filming the show, which explores concepts of death and the afterlife through the lens of several different religions, since last year (16) and he previously revealed he has begun thinking about the afterlife as he nears his 80th birthday in June (17).
"I have this curiosity about life, and one of the things that surrounds life is the idea of death, and what comes with the idea of death is what comes after that," he told Variety. "And all of that is encapsulated in our ideas of God and religion."
There comes a point in life where you get to a certain age and realise...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
With a plot so thin that it's barely there, this sleek South African action thriller...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Ruth (Dianne Keaton) & Alex (Morgan Freeman) moved to Brooklyn back before it was cool....
Commander Raiden (Clive Owen) of the seventh rank is a skilled and gifted soldier, who...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
Luc Besson gleefully combines two of his favourite movie elements - fit women and wildly...