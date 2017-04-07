Morgan Freeman has opened up about his pet hates about being an acting legend and having no anonymity.
Morgan Freeman says becoming a star was a ''mistake'' because he can't ever ''disappear''.
The Hollywood legend will turn 80 in June, and while he has a big enough bank balance to happily retire, he doesn't want to give up acting.
Although he has gotten used to being spotted in public, the 'Shawshank Redemption' actor admits it was always a ''big risk'' getting into the business because of the loss of anonymity.
Speaking to Britain's The I Paper, he admitted: ''Becoming an actor is a big risk. I don't get what your reasons for doing it; you're gonna have to step off the cliff. And timing is everything - where you are and when. There were times I feared I'd be an old man and never have got to do what I wanted. I just couldn't get arrested when I was a younger man, and now I've reached retirement age, it seems Hollywood won't let me retire.
''Of course, I can afford to retire but now I do it for the fun. As I started to move as an actor, at some point I got to a place where I knew that becoming an actor was a mistake, because you can't ever disappear.''
Freeman doesn't get pestered for selfies in his hometown of Charleston, Mississippi, but everywhere else he is asked for photos constantly and he will often decline, unless it is a '' very pretty woman''.
On the annoyance of selfies, he said: ''Everyone wants you to stop whatever you're doing and have a selfie. They'll even ask you on the elevator, 'Oh hi, Do you mind?' I do mind.''
One place where he particularly hates getting asked for a selfie is in the gym at hotels.
He moaned: ''I can't even go to a nice hotel gym because everyone goes, 'Oh my god', and gets the cameras out. Nobody is without their camera. I even seen homeless guys with their cameras.''
On his only exception he added that he will take a photo ''if it's a really, really pretty woman.''
Suge Knight allegedly blamed his ex-wife and a security official for the death of Tupac - but that's not what his lawyer says.
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
With a plot so thin that it's barely there, this sleek South African action thriller...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Ruth (Dianne Keaton) & Alex (Morgan Freeman) moved to Brooklyn back before it was cool....
Commander Raiden (Clive Owen) of the seventh rank is a skilled and gifted soldier, who...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...