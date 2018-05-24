Morgan Freeman has had several complaints of workplace harassment made against him and has now spoken out to apologise for making anyone feel ''uneasy''.
Morgan Freeman has had several complaints of workplace harassment made against him.
The Oscar-winning actor has been accused by four women of making them feel uncomfortable at work and it has been alleged that in one case, he attempted to lift a production assistant's skirt when he was working on 2017's 'Going In Style'. Three women also claimed that he had made comments publicly about their choice of clothing or their body but said they did not report it at the time as they were worried about losing their jobs.
One production assistant - who worked on 2012's 'Now You See Me' - said: ''He did comment on our bodies ... We knew that if he was coming by ... not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.''
Another woman - who worked at Revelations Entertainment, which Freeman co-founded - says she felt ''uncomfortable'' in the office.
She added to CNN: ''If I ever passed him he would stare at me in an awkward way, would look me up and down sometimes stopping and just staring. One time he stopped, looked me up and down as I walked into a room of people, and everyone burst out laughing. And I literally froze feeling very uncomfortable and one of the people in the office said, 'Don't worry, that's just Morgan.'''
All in all, eight women alleged that they were subjected to workplace harassment and following these allegations, Freeman has issued a statement to apologise for making anyone feel ''uneasy''.
He said: ''Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected - that was never my intent.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
With a plot so thin that it's barely there, this sleek South African action thriller...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Ruth (Dianne Keaton) & Alex (Morgan Freeman) moved to Brooklyn back before it was cool....
Commander Raiden (Clive Owen) of the seventh rank is a skilled and gifted soldier, who...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...