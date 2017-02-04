Morena Baccarin wants to stop paying her ex-husband up to $20,000 a month.

The 'Deadpool' star and film director Austin Chick were granted a ''status only'' dissolution of marriage in March 2016 but the former couple are still working out a breakdown of their assets.

And according to TMZ, Morena claims she has paid Austin ''$340,088 in spousal support, another $100k from their community estate and $147,302 in 'Deadpool' residuals'' since June 2015.

She said in court documents, obtained by the website, that she has been sending her ex around $20,000 a month while they work out a permanent deal but has asked the judge to cut her payments.

Morena, 37, and Austin were granted their ''status only'' divorce, which means they agreed to settle assets, issues and other items at a later date, just weeks after she gave birth to a daughter with 'Gotham' co-star' Ben McKenzie, 38.

The tot, who they named Frances, is Ben's first child but Morena already has a son, Julian, with Austin.

In February 2016, the Brazilian-born actress delayed divorce proceedings because she was nearing the end of her pregnancy.

She stated in court documents: ''I am now almost eight months pregnant, and I continue to have a high-risk pregnancy. My physician, who I last saw on Jan. 29, 2016, has advised me to have as much bed rest as possible and limited activities.''