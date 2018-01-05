Morena Baccarin has settled her custody battle with Austin Chick.

The 'Deadpool' actress - who is now married to Ben McKenzie - has agreed to pay her ex-husband $5,000 per month in spousal support as well as $3,500 per month for the child they share - Julius, four.

Back in February, Morena filed documents to say she wanted to stop paying her ex-husband up to $20,000 a month. She claims she has paid Austin ''$340,088 in spousal support, another $100k from their community estate and $147,302 in 'Deadpool' residuals'' since June 2015.

Meanwhile, Morena is incredibly happy with Ben and he recently revealed that she agreed to marry him on her birthday if he promised to get her two gifts every year.

Ben said: ''I just got hitched. We wanted to get married at the Botanic Gardens in Brooklyn, which was beautiful. When we wanted to book it, which was over a year in advance in our defense, the only date available was my wife's birthday. It is sweet or so I thought. It's sweet, and half of her loves that and I think she just wants me to be clear that she is going to get a birthday present and there is going to be an anniversary gift and it's a whole week. She's Brazilian and birthdays are very special.''

And Ben is hopeful that because the dates of her birthday and their anniversary are on the same day, it will mean he is less likely to forget one of them.

Ben added: ''The good news is if I do it right, it's going to be a great year every year, if I hit June 2nd we are good but if I forget anniversary and birthday, it's going to be a bad year.''