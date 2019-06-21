Morena Baccarin has joined the cast of 'Waldo'.

The 40-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles in Jessica Brody in the Showtime series 'Homeland' and Vanessa in the superhero comedy film 'Deadpool' - has joined Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming action thriller.

The forthcoming movie will be directed by Tim Kirkby from a screenplay by Howard Michael Gould and also stars 'Baby Driver' actress Eiza Gonzalez, 'Lost' actor Dominic Monaghan, Jacob Scipio and Clancy Brown.

'Waldo' follows Hunnam as disgraced former LAPD detective Charlie Waldo who has escaped to the woods to live as a minimalist, however, his quiet life is disturbed when he's talked into working as a private detective for eccentric television Alastair Pinch who is investigating the murder of his wife.

Pinch is a one-time Royal Shakespeare Company actor turned southern network TV judge who is a heavy drinker and can't remember anything after his wife turns up dead in their living room.

Andrew Lazar, Brad Feinstein, Christina Weiss Lurie and Steven Shainberg are producing the movie.

The film is based on Gould's novel 'Last Looks' according to the biopic is ''a razor-sharp, exquisitely paced, madly fun debut thriller that gleefully lampoons Hollywood culture and introduces the highly eccentric yet brilliant ex-detective gone rogue: Charlie Waldo''.

Morena was recently seen alongside Alec Baldwin in documentary film 'Framing John DeLorean' which also stars Josh Charles, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli and Jason Jones and will next be heard voicing the Gamemaster in 'To Your Last Death' an upcoming American adult animated horror film written and executive produced by Jim Cirile and Tanya C. Klein.