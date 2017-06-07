Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie have tied the knot.

The 'Gotham' stars - who got engaged several months ago - have become man and wife after saying 'I do' at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, which was Morena's 38th birthday, People magazine reports.

Meanwhile, the couple are already proud parents to baby daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, who was born on March 2, 2016.

At the same time, the pair's 'Gotham' characters, James Gordon and Dr. Leslie Thompkins, were also expecting a baby together on-screen but Morena insisted that it was ''a total coincidence''.

She revealed: They were already planning on doing that with (our) characters when I got pregnant. When I told them they were like, 'Okay, great!' and I was like, 'What?' It worked out perfectly.''

Frances is Ben's first child whilst Morena, 36, already has three-year-old son Julius with her ex-husband Austin Chick.

Morena recently said: ''I understand people are curious, but it doesn't matter. My personal life is my personal life. All I think about is my son, my family and my future family.

''He's going to be of an age where he can go online and look at everything that's been said and done. What I say is the only thing I can control.

''I just want him to know that he's loved and there's the story that people tell and the story that mom tells, and he'll know what's true. That's all that matters.''

Morena recently asked a judge to allow her to stop paying her ex-husband up to $20,000 a month, claiming she has paid Austin ''$340,088 in spousal support, another $100k from their community estate and $147,302 in 'Deadpool' residuals'' since June 2015.