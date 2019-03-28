Monica has filed for divorce.

The 'Boy Is Mine' hitmaker has split from former Los Angeles Lakers player Shannon Brown - the father of her five-year-old daughter Laiyah - after eight years of marriage and applied to formally end their marriage earlier this month, TMZ reports.

It is unclear Monica is seeking child or spousal support but she has failed in a bid to have the divorce documents sealed.

The 38-year-old singer hasn't been seen with her wedding ring on in her Instagram posts since February 25, and three days after that, she shared a photo praising the ''loyalty'' of her pals.

Posing alongside Antonia Wright and Tiny Harris, she wrote: ''Real friends you can lean on. Associates are met in passing, Friends are meant to be forever ... Loyalty over Everything ... Family Before Anything.''

And on March 2, Monica paid tribute to Laiyah and her two sons from a previous relationship, 13-year-old Rodney, who is known as Rocko, and 11-year-old Romelo, as well as her loyal fans.

She wrote: ''Treasure people while they are present to feel your gratitude. To my children you are the reason. The center of my joy , I love you ! To my supporters you are all irreplaceable!!''(sic)''

The Grammy award-winning star secretly married Shannon in a private ceremony in November 2010 and they kept their nuptials secret until January 2011.

The couple later staged a second wedding for family and friends in July 2011.

Meanwhile, last year, the 'Commitment' singer opened up about how she and 33-year-old Shannon - who has a son Christopher, from a previous relationship - co-parent their blended family.

She said: ''You have to think of the children first at all times and the reality is, if it's not about them it's not up for discussion. We have to tuck our feeling in as a blended family and say 'okay what would be best' and what's the best way.''