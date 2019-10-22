Monica Bellucci says she still has ''so many things'' to learn as a parent.
Monica Bellucci still has ''so many things'' to learn as a parent.
The 'Spectre' star - who has Deva, 15, and Léonie, nine, with her ex-husband Vincent Cassel - insists she is still learning a lot about motherhood and says her sole focus is having a ''good relationship'' with them.
She said: ''I had my children late [at 40 and 45] so I could have my career, I had time to create my career. I try really to be there and even though I am there, there are still so many things I have to learn as a parent. I am learning day by day. For me, the most important thing is to have a good relationship with my kids because the thing that would make me the most sad in life is not to have a good relationship with them.''
And the 55-year-old actress wants her kids to know how ''fake'' social media can be as she doesn't want them to be drawn away from real life.
She added to Australia's 9Honey Celebrity: ''The relation of love and respect, to have that with your children, they will look at you as a real person, as a mother ... As I say all the time to my kids, 'Guys, on Instagram you can fake a life - you can create a life that is not real. The image is a part of you but it is just the point of the iceberg, it is nothing compared with reality.' It's so important to see the difference between the fantasy of an image and the real you. So, for my kids, I want to be a mother, and not an actress - their mother and not as someone on the movies.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
It's not like we expect anything else from Bruckheimer: this is a loud, wacky, effects-laden...
Watch the trailer for The Sorcerer's Apprentice Balthazar Blake is a powerful sorcerer, and he's...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Presenting the recipe for a Shoot 'Em Up cocktail: Mix together a shot each of...
It's hard to imagine a more unpleasant film than Irréversible, a tale of sexual and...
Brutal. Ugly. Predictable. Boring. Stereotypical. Comical. Violent. Lethargic. Seven words to describe the hellish cinema...
She Hate Me borrows its title from "He Hate Me," a.k.a. Rod Smart of the...
Even the great can stumble. Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso) adapted his new film Malèna...