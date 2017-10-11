Molly Sims thinks the fashion business is a ''very hard industry''.

The 44-year-old model has revealed being involved in a career at the helm of the fashion industry is tough going, and people need to be ''strong'' and thick skinned if they want to be involved in the sector because it can ''cut you down''.

Speaking at the AOL Build Series on Tuesday (10.10.17), which has been reported on the Mail Online, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''It's a very hard industry, I'm not going to lie. If they choose our industry I hope they have the moral [wherewithal] to be strong, because it does cut you down.''

And the style icon has revealed she has had to change ''certain things'', including her diet, ahead of a big event, but she hopes her children Brooks, five, Scarlett, two, and nine-month-old son Grey - who she has with her husband Scott Stuber - never have to endure the same things she has had to go through.

She explained: ''I have certain things with eating, or certain things ... because I'm getting ready for something. All those limitations, I hope that my children don't have to go to.''

But Molly supports fellow icon Cindy Crawford whose 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her footsteps.

Speaking about the 51-year-old supermodel and her brood, the 'Everyday Chic: My Secrets for Entertaining, Organizing, and Decorating at Home' author said: ''Cindy's an amazing mom, she's an incredible person and [modelling] is what [Kaia] wants to do.

''Her mom is there with her along the way. In London, Paris Milan, everywhere' she continued.

''She's backing her daughter and the whole family is backing them. And that's what I love about [Cindy and her family.''